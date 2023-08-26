Ukrainian aviation carries out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – General Staff
During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers, another one on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday morning.
Also, during the day, missile troops and artillery units hit one anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders and three artillery means in firing positions.