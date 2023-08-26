Facts

12:42 26.08.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carries out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers, another one on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday morning.

Also, during the day, missile troops and artillery units hit one anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders and three artillery means in firing positions.

Tags: #aviation

MORE ABOUT

19:32 25.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

20:31 29.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

20:30 28.06.2023
General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

16:45 17.06.2023
Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

20:58 06.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

20:37 29.05.2023
Ukrainian aviation hit 15 enemy concentration areas

Ukrainian aviation hit 15 enemy concentration areas

10:08 25.05.2023
Ukraine to prepare all necessary basis for fastest, most efficient transition to modern Western aviation – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to prepare all necessary basis for fastest, most efficient transition to modern Western aviation – Zelenskyy

20:24 24.05.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

11:16 20.05.2023
Portugal ready to train Ukrainian pilots, mechanics – Kuleba

Portugal ready to train Ukrainian pilots, mechanics – Kuleba

20:44 03.05.2023
Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

LATEST

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Zelenskyy meets with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Dozens of dead, wounded invaders of 126th brigade of Russian Black Sea Fleet due to SBU, AFU special operation attack by drones

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

AD
AD
AD
AD