15:50 23.08.2023

Ukrainian intelligence lure Russian Mi-8 helicopter with crew to Ukraine

The Mi-8 helicopter of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was captured by the Ukrainian special services as a result of a special operation of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrayinska Pravda said on Wednesday, citing its own high-ranking sources in the special services.

According to the publication, the special operation of the GUR lasted more than six months. “Ukrainian intelligence lured a pilot of a Mi-8 AMTSh to Ukraine. The helicopter crew made a flight between two air bases and transported parts for Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets. Along with the pilot on board were two crew members who did not know where the helicopter was actually flying. The Mі-8 landed in Kharkiv region,” the ezine says.

As a result of the special operation, two crew members were eliminated. The pilot remained in Ukraine, and his family was taken there in advance. Now, the pilot and his family are in Ukraine.

Thus, Ukraine received not only a helicopter that has already been transported to Kyiv, but also parts for the fighters that it transported.

Representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov confirmed the information about the hijacking of the helicopter, but did not specify details, saying that all relevant information will be made public later.

"Yes, there is such information. We need to wait a little. Work is underway with the crew, including. Everything is fine, we’ll keep you updated," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

