12:12 22.08.2023

Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it important that veterans should be adequately integrated into social life upon their return from the war.

"We have created a new Ukrainian policy, a policy of heroes, a policy of respect and opportunity for all our soldiers, for all our veterans, thanks to whom Ukraine is alive," he said, speaking via video link at the Veterans Forum, which takes place in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Today, at the forum, officials will present packages of decisions that are top-priority. So that our veterans can adequately integrate into social life upon their return from the war," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "they always return from the war differently than they went to it. And that's why it's especially difficult, after everything that I went through, after everything I had to go through, after all the losses that I saw, it's especially difficult to build a life. But you are heroes, Ukraine needs you. Each and every one who fights for Ukraine, who brought closer and closer the victories of Ukraine."

"No lost generations, no missed opportunities. And, of course, not to lose time, the time of life. These are the basic principles in the politics of heroes," he said.

Zelenskyy said "everything in the politics of heroes should be such as to help people live. Any official who does not understand this will be replaced. Any time-consuming regulation should be simplified."

"Everyone in our state, one way or another, should become an assistant to a veteran, as today it is an assistant to soldiers," he also said.

