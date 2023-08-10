Facts

19:05 10.08.2023

Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian occupation forces inflicted three missile and 49 air strikes as well as fires 36 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on Ukrainian defense positions and settlements over the past 24 hours, casualties among the civilian population were reported as a result of the attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said in a report on Thursday evening.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation did not change.

Over the past day, the enemy shelled more than 106 settlements on Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions using artillery systems and mortars.

Also, the occupiers inflicted air strikes on the vicinity of Stepove and Kostiantynivka in Sumy region, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Novomykhailivka, Pivnichne, Staromayorske in Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

15:23 09.08.2023
AFU General Staff denies reports about crossing Dnipro River by Ukrainian forces – Maliar

AFU General Staff denies reports about crossing Dnipro River by Ukrainian forces – Maliar

20:12 08.08.2023
Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

19:37 08.08.2023
About 20 clashes occur during day

About 20 clashes occur during day

20:25 04.08.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

20:09 04.08.2023
Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

20:16 03.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

20:05 03.08.2023
Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

20:21 02.08.2023
Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

20:10 02.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

19:38 01.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy invites Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

Russia has no capacity to make new Kh-22 missiles – analyst

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Zelenskyy invites Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine

Berlin may soon announce supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine – media

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

Russia has no capacity to make new Kh-22 missiles – analyst

Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

US, EU Ambassadors welcome strengthening of AMCU powers by Rada

Kuleba: We never seen Chinese arms supplies to Russia, we hope this not to change

Erdoğan may renew grain deal – Ukrainian FM

AD
AD
AD
AD