Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian occupation forces inflicted three missile and 49 air strikes as well as fires 36 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on Ukrainian defense positions and settlements over the past 24 hours, casualties among the civilian population were reported as a result of the attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said in a report on Thursday evening.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation did not change.

Over the past day, the enemy shelled more than 106 settlements on Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions using artillery systems and mortars.

Also, the occupiers inflicted air strikes on the vicinity of Stepove and Kostiantynivka in Sumy region, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Novomykhailivka, Pivnichne, Staromayorske in Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region and Kozatske in Kherson region.