12:22 10.08.2023

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to or from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine have been announced, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported.

"According to navigation order No. 6 issued by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated August 8, 2023, new temporary routes for the movement of civilian ships to/from the Black Sea seaports of Ukraine were announced. At the same time, it is reported that during all routes the military threat and mine danger from the Russian Federation remains," the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Thursday.

As reported, these routes have already been proposed by Ukraine in an appeal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The IMO Council has recognized Ukraine's right to free commercial navigation, guaranteed by international maritime law. The IMO called on Russia to comply with international conventions and stop threats to merchant shipping in the Black Sea.

"The indicated routes will be used primarily to enable the exit of civilian ships located in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny since the beginning of Russia'sfull-scale invasion of on February 24, 2022. Vessels will be allowed to pass along the routes, the owners/captains of which officially confirm their readiness to operate in the current conditions," the Navy said.

The last vessel with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa on July 16. After Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal, the aggressor state attacked the port's grain infrastructure in order to cut off the access of Ukrainian food to world markets. World leaders, including African countries, called on Russia to stop blackmailing food and not hinder Ukrainian agricultural exports.

