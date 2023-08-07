Ukraine returns 22 more soldiers from captivity

Another 22 Ukrainian soldiers returned from captivity to their homeland, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Today, 22 more Ukrainian soldiers were returned home from captivity. These are fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two of them are officers, privates and sergeants. They participated in battles in different directions, among the released there are wounded," Yermak said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"The oldest of our soldiers is 54 years old, the youngest is 23 years old," Yermak specified.

According to the head of the OP, all those released will undergo a course of physical and psychological rehabilitation, reintegration and will receive the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists.

"Thanks to the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, to our entire team for this work. We must fulfill the task of the president and return all our people," Yermak summed up.