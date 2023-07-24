Facts

19:29 24.07.2023

SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

2 min read
SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating attempts by Russian oligarchs, who recently owned one of the largest Ukrainian banks, to circumvent the economic sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the country's Western partners.

"In particular, the secret service exposed the top managers of the financial institution, who the Russians involved in organizing schemes to change the nominal owners of their business," the Ukrainian special service said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to it, bypassing international and Ukrainian sanctions would allow the oligarchs to withdraw funds from Ukraine and use them in the Russian Federation, where insurance, telecommunications and trading companies controlled by them operate.

"This business is actively cooperating with Russian armed formations fighting in Ukraine: it provides communication services in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, and provides clothing for the Russian army," the message says.

SBU investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the crime.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine).

During the searches at the addresses of the head office of the bank and the places of residence of the top management, communication tools and information carriers were found with confirmation of the illegal activities of its former Russian owners.

Complex measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Tags: #russia #sanctions #sbu

MORE ABOUT

10:02 25.07.2023
Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

20:31 24.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

20:28 24.07.2023
Ukrainian troops in Tavriyske direction destroy 20 units of Russian military equipment

Ukrainian troops in Tavriyske direction destroy 20 units of Russian military equipment

20:37 21.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

20:06 21.07.2023
Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

19:17 21.07.2023
Terrorist Girkin detained in Russia, to be arrested for ‘calls to extremism’ – media

Terrorist Girkin detained in Russia, to be arrested for ‘calls to extremism’ – media

20:24 20.07.2023
National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

20:06 20.07.2023
Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

19:35 20.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

19:04 20.07.2023
Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

Spain sends new batch of Leopard tanks, other equipment to Ukraine

LATEST

URCS donates protective respirator masks to Zaporizhia, Dnipro

New US aid to Ukraine consists of missiles for HIMARS, wide range of ammunition, surveillance drones – media

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

AFU continue counteroffensive near Bakhmut, 94 occupiers killed over week

Spain sends new batch of Leopard tanks, other equipment to Ukraine

Maersk reports minor damage to containers in Reni port as result of drone attack

Aviation of Defense Forces attack places of accumulation of enemy personnel, weapons seven times - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD