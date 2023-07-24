Facts

19:21 24.07.2023

Aviation of Defense Forces attack places of accumulation of enemy personnel, weapons seven times - General Staff

The aviation of the defense forces over the past day has carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday morning.

"Also, our defenders destroyed four operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs," the message posted on Facebook says.

Meanwhile, units of rocket troops and artillery over the past day have hit one area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, six artillery means in firing positions, one command post, one means of air defense and one station of electronic warfare of the occupiers.

