Facts

20:29 18.07.2023

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

1 min read
 The United States will continue to transfer armored vehicles and artillery to Ukraine, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin promised on Tuesday.

He said at a press conference following a videoconference meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine that they will continue to transfer Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Stryker armored vehicles, artillery.

Austin said that the group members discussed further military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, the supply of ammunition. The issue of increasing the production of weapons and ammunition was also discussed at the meeting. In addition, the countries participating in the coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 told about the preparations for this operation.

 

Tags: #usa #ukraine #assistance

