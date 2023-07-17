Facts

17:34 17.07.2023

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

1 min read
In cooperation with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), several autonomous solar power plants will be installed in Kyiv to provide uninterrupted power supply to the capital's hospitals, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Last heating season showed how systematic is Russian shelling of critical infrastructure facilities, on which energy supply depends, in particular, medical institutions in Kyiv. Where equipment shutdown can lead to fatal or serious consequences. The project to install solar power plants will ensure uninterrupted power supply to three medical institutions - one of the city's clinical hospitals, a maternity hospital, a perinatal center," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He noted that the equipment would also make it possible to partially replace the amount of energy consumed from renewable sources, accumulate electricity, which eliminates the risks of blackouts in establishments, and reduce CO2 emissions.

Funding for the work will be provided by GIZ grant funds.

The total cost of the project is EUR500,000.

