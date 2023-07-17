Facts

17:14 17.07.2023

Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

1 min read
Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

The Defense Council of Kharkiv region has decided on the mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk merged territorial community of Chuhuyiv district, the territory of which is subjected to daily enemy shelling from various types of weapons, said head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"At the Regional Defense Council, we decided on the mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk merged territorial community, nine settlements. We have to take out 194 children. According to previous estimates, they will be transported to Kharkiv," Synehubov said on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, evacuation to Kharkiv is planned beforehand, and then, at the request of people, accommodation is possible both in university dormitories directly in the regional center and in other regions of Ukraine, in particular in Poltava and Rivne.

Tags: #children #evacuation

