Model of tribunal for crime of aggression still being discussed; ICPA work indicates there will definitely be tribunal – Kostin

Negotiations on the legal model of a tribunal for the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine are still ongoing, however, the launch of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) in The Hague indicates that such a tribunal will definitely be established, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has saod.

"These negotiations are still ongoing. Legally, it will still take time for everyone to agree on the tribunal model," Kostin said in an interview on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday, answering the question of whether the start of the ICPA's work means the finish line in the agreements on the creation of a tribunal for aggression.

Kostin said Russia has committed an international crime against the foundations of the international security system, and therefore the prosecution for this crime should be at the international level.

"This should be an international tribunal," the prosecutor general said.

"I think that it is important for every citizen of Ukraine that it is Putin and the top Russian leadership – the so-called 'trinity' [president, prime minister and foreign minister who have immunity in national legislation] (be held accountable). There is no such immunity for an international tribunal, if the countries agree on it," Kostin said.

He drew attention to the fact that international law has ample opportunities and "it is important that the countries that join Ukraine in really punishing Putin and his entourage for the crime of aggression are ready for this."

"No one can say that someone is afraid to punish Putin for the crime of aggression. Even if there are such thoughts, no one recognizes it. We understand that there can be no chance for Putin not to be punished for the crime of aggression. All our partners, the entire civilized world – everyone knows that the crime of aggression was committed, everyone knows who should be prosecuted for this crime. It is only a question of political will," the Ukrainian Prosecutor General said.

Kostin said while the discussion on the model of the tribunal continues, the ICPA begins work at the level of collecting evidence and preparing this criminal proceeding.

The prosecutor general called the start of the ICPA "a signal at the international level that a tribunal for the crime of aggression will definitely be created." "Otherwise, the partners would not have helped in creating this first step," Kostin said.