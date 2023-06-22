Facts

14:11 22.06.2023

Ukraine at URC in London presents DREAM system to ensure transparency of recovery projects – PM

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Ukraine presented the DREAM system, which will ensure transparency and accountability of recovery projects, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We've presented specific restoration projects. We also presented the DREAM system, which will ensure as highest as possible transparency and accountability of the recovery," Shmyhal said at a press conference in London on Thursday.

