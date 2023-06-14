IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

The visit of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Russian-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to safety concerns, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Grossi is in Ukraine. The issue of his visit to ZNPP should be resolved in the coming days. I cannot assess the situation, military operations are underway, and the military is assessing the situation. This is responsibility for life," he told journalists on Wednesday.

Haluschenko also said he hopes for Grossi's visit to ZNPP.

"There is hope that the occupiers will give the IAEA some adequate answers to questions about what is happening at the plant," Haluschenko said.

He also said that during the visit it was planned to rotate the agency's mission at the plant with an increase in its personnel from four to six people.

As reported, Grossi arrived in Ukraine yesterday and held a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Today he was supposed to visit ZNPP.