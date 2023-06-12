Facts

16:42 12.06.2023

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

1 min read
IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced that he had left for Ukraine to meet with the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“On my way to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy & present a programme of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding. I will assess the situation at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant & conduct a rotation of ISAMZ with a strengthened team,” he said on Twitter Monday.

As reported, after the Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and the spill of the Kakhovka reservoir, Grossi announced the launch of a program of assistance to Ukraine. He noted that through the use of nuclear methods, the IAEA will determine the impact of flooding on drinking water, human health, soil and water management, as well as assess the integrity of critical infrastructure.

Tags: #energy #iaea #grossi

