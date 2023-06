Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

During a meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov asked Australia to consider the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots, providing evacuation vehicles and electronic warfare equipment against drones.

"Had a meaningful meeting with the Hon. Richard Marles, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Defence. We discussed Ukraine's priorities for strengthening defense capabilities. Another package of security assistance will be announced by Australia's government in July. I asked our Australian friends to consider the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots, providing medical evacuation vehicles and means of electronic warfare against drones," Reznikov said on Twitter.

He also invited an Australian colleague to visit Ukraine.

Earlier, Reznikov announced his visit to Singapore for the international conference Shangri-La Dialogue.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). The 2023 event takes place in Singapore on June 2-4.