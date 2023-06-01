Facts

14:14 01.06.2023

Zelenskyy at European Political Community Summit: Coalition of Patriot, fighter jets can defeat modern terror

2 min read
Zelenskyy at European Political Community Summit: Coalition of Patriot, fighter jets can defeat modern terror

A coalition of Western Patriot missile systems and fighter jets can defeat modern Russian terror, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the European Political Community Summit in Moldova.

As the head of state noted, since February 24, 2022, the limits of security in Europe have actually been the limits of its determination, the ability to act together in the name of the interests of the European peoples.

"Today and every time we prepare and make decisions for the sake of our Europe, for the sake of our values, we must remember that every doubt that we show here in Europe is a trench that Russia will definitely try to occupy... As far as we can reject doubt, we can reject the evil of aggression. There is no one among us who does not know what decisions Europe needs now," Zelenskyy said.

First of all, according to him, a decision is needed regarding the full protection of Ukraine from Russian terror on earth and in the sky.

"This night, Russian missiles killed three more people in Kyiv, ten were injured. A child was killed... At least 484 Ukrainian children were killed by Russia. Now there are two decisive components: the Patriot coalition, which will put an end to Russian blackmail with ballistic missiles, and the coalition of modern fighters that will prove that terror against our cities has no chance," the president said.

"And I thank those who help, those who understand that every step in providing air defense literally saves lives, and the speed of formation of these two coalitions - the Patriot coalition and the coalition of modern fighters - literally speeds up the peace," he added.

Tags: #patriot

MORE ABOUT

11:39 18.05.2023
Patriot system functioning – AFU Air Forces

Patriot system functioning – AFU Air Forces

19:01 17.05.2023
Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

14:37 17.05.2023
It’s impossible to destroy Patriot air defense system with some kind of Kinzhal - Ihnat

It’s impossible to destroy Patriot air defense system with some kind of Kinzhal - Ihnat

15:19 16.05.2023
Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

14:52 28.04.2023
Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

11:16 28.04.2023
Second division of Patriot air defense system already in operation – Ukrainian Air Force commander

Second division of Patriot air defense system already in operation – Ukrainian Air Force commander

20:13 26.04.2023
AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

14:33 19.04.2023
Reznikov demonstrates Patriot air defense systems that arrived in Ukraine

Reznikov demonstrates Patriot air defense systems that arrived in Ukraine

10:26 19.04.2023
Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

20:54 18.04.2023
Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

LATEST

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

European Parliament backs proposal of European Commission on supply of ammunition to Ukraine, talks with CoE will follow

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Occupiers entrust offensive in Ukraine to Kadyrov after withdrawal of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut – ISW

Electricity tariff for households of UAH 2.64/kWh set by late 2023 – govt resolution

AD
AD
AD
AD