Zelenskyy at European Political Community Summit: Coalition of Patriot, fighter jets can defeat modern terror

A coalition of Western Patriot missile systems and fighter jets can defeat modern Russian terror, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the European Political Community Summit in Moldova.

As the head of state noted, since February 24, 2022, the limits of security in Europe have actually been the limits of its determination, the ability to act together in the name of the interests of the European peoples.

"Today and every time we prepare and make decisions for the sake of our Europe, for the sake of our values, we must remember that every doubt that we show here in Europe is a trench that Russia will definitely try to occupy... As far as we can reject doubt, we can reject the evil of aggression. There is no one among us who does not know what decisions Europe needs now," Zelenskyy said.

First of all, according to him, a decision is needed regarding the full protection of Ukraine from Russian terror on earth and in the sky.

"This night, Russian missiles killed three more people in Kyiv, ten were injured. A child was killed... At least 484 Ukrainian children were killed by Russia. Now there are two decisive components: the Patriot coalition, which will put an end to Russian blackmail with ballistic missiles, and the coalition of modern fighters that will prove that terror against our cities has no chance," the president said.

"And I thank those who help, those who understand that every step in providing air defense literally saves lives, and the speed of formation of these two coalitions - the Patriot coalition and the coalition of modern fighters - literally speeds up the peace," he added.