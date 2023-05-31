Facts

12:10 31.05.2023

Three Russian carriers with total salvo of 16 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

1 min read
The Russian Navy has launched nine ships into the Black Sea, including three launch vehicles with a total salvo of 16 Kalibr missiles, the Pivden Operational Command reports.

"In the Black Sea, the ship group of the Russian Federation consists of nine units, three missile carriers remain on combat duty, and two of them are underwater. The total salvo of Kalibr missiles ready for use is 16," the task force reports on Facebook on Wednesday.

"The threat level of missile-drone attacks remains extremely high. Even when the enemy takes a break, he does not give up on insidious plans," the report says.

