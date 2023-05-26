Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters, where they discussed, in particular, issues of equipping troops with equipment and everything necessary to ensure a successful offensive, as well as prospects for increasing domestic production of ammunition.

"Held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. The commanders of the operational-strategic groups reported on the operational situation at the front and in certain areas," the President of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As Zelenskyy noted, members of the Headquarters "considered in detail the pace of equipping offensive brigades with equipment and everything necessary. They analyzed the prospects for increasing the domestic production of scarce ammunition."

In addition, the participants of the headquarters "discussed the recent enemy air strikes on our cities, and how we can make defense against them more effective."

"We continue to move towards very important steps," the president said.