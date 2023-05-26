Facts

20:41 26.05.2023

Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters, where they discussed, in particular, issues of equipping troops with equipment and everything necessary to ensure a successful offensive, as well as prospects for increasing domestic production of ammunition.

"Held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. The commanders of the operational-strategic groups reported on the operational situation at the front and in certain areas," the President of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As Zelenskyy noted, members of the Headquarters "considered in detail the pace of equipping offensive brigades with equipment and everything necessary. They analyzed the prospects for increasing the domestic production of scarce ammunition."

In addition, the participants of the headquarters "discussed the recent enemy air strikes on our cities, and how we can make defense against them more effective."

"We continue to move towards very important steps," the president said.

AD

HOT NEWS

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate denies fake Russian media reports on Ukraine's alleged preparation of explosion of spent nuclear fuel storage in Kharkiv

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

LATEST

Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Power losses of Ukraine's IPS due to Russia's aggression increase almost sevenfold in two years – Ukrenergo

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Lula da Silva reiterates his readiness to promote peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Rehabilitation centre of national RECOVERY network founded by Viktor and Olena Pinchuk created in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

Petraeus confident that Ukraine's counteroffensive to be successful

Presence of NATO troops in Ukraine's de-occupied areas could prevent further Russia's crimes – expert

Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate denies fake Russian media reports on Ukraine's alleged preparation of explosion of spent nuclear fuel storage in Kharkiv

AD
AD
AD
AD