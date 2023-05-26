Facts

18:38 26.05.2023

Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate denies fake Russian media reports on Ukraine's alleged preparation of explosion of spent nuclear fuel storage in Kharkiv

Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate denies fake Russian media reports on Ukraine's alleged preparation of explosion of spent nuclear fuel storage in Kharkiv

The State Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate of Ukraine has refuted the fake Russian media information about Ukraine's alleged preparation of a provocation with the explosion of a storage facility with spent nuclear fuel in Kharkiv.

"On May 25, 2023, the Russian propaganda agency TASS published a 'publication' citing an unnamed but 'knowledgeable' source about Ukraine's alleged preparation of a 'provocation to blow up a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Kharkiv, followed by accusations against Moscow'," the inspectorate said on its website.

As the inspectorate said, the TASS source also claims that Kharkiv is suitable for "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" to commit a terrorist act since there are several nuclear facilities there – at the National Scientific Center Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology and at Verkin Institute for Low-Temperature Physics and Engineering of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

"The accusations of Russian propagandists are nothing but a cynical, outright lie and a sick fantasy. There are no nuclear reactors in Kharkiv in general and in the mentioned institutes in particular, there is no and never was a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel," the inspectorate said.

As explained by the inspectorate, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has repeatedly faced fake Russian accusations, in particular, about the manufacture of a "dirty bomb," the preparation of explosions of radioactive substances at various facilities, etc. However, all hostile fake accusations were refuted, including by providing full access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities for International Atomic Energy Agency's inspectors.

"This indicates that Ukraine remains a transparent country and strictly adheres to its international obligations in the field of nuclear energy use," the inspectorate said.

The inspectorate said that the latest inventions of the Russian media about the threats of a nuclear catastrophe at nuclear facilities, which simply do not exist in Ukraine, are a vivid manifestation of the indefatigable wild imagination of the Russian propagandists and their complete disconnect from reality.

