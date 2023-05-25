Facts

10:08 25.05.2023

Ukraine to prepare all necessary basis for fastest, most efficient transition to modern Western aviation – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine will prepare all the necessary basis for the fastest and most efficient transition to modern Western aviation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"This concerns the aviation coalition – a coalition of modern fighter jets for Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to reduce the time until the result is achieved, until new and powerful aircraft with Ukrainian pilots emerge in the Ukrainian skies. It is clear that this global step will allow us to expand our defense capabilities. Because it is only with powerful aircraft that an air defense system can be complete," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

"We will prepare the necessary basis to ensure that our aviation transition is as quick and efficient as possible," he said and stressed that Ukrainian soldiers have already proved that they can master modern weapons with efficiency that was not expected.

The main thing now, according to the president, is the speed of training and supply, i.e. the time that will pass between decisions and the actual defense of our skies.

He also said the first Ukrainian F-16 will be one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose because of its own aggression.

"It becoming weaker and more isolated. This will be a signal that Russian terror has lost, and our world, which is based on respect for independent nations and the right of peoples to choose their own path, has endured," Zelenskyy said.

