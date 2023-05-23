Commander of AFU Navy: Marines must vacate our permanent location – Crimea

Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa, personally congratulated the marines in the mission areas on the Day of the Marine Corps, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Everyone knows and respects the Marine Corps – it makes a great contribution to Ukraine's victory over the enemy," Neyizhpapa addressed the servicemen of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade.

The commander of the Navy awarded the Marines with valuable gifts.

"I congratulate all of you on the holiday. But we still have a lot of work ahead of us – we need to completely liberate Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions from occupation. And most importantly, the marines must return and vacate our permanent place of deployment – the . Only after that we can consider that we have put an end to this war," the commander said.