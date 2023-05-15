Facts

21:00 15.05.2023

Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

1 min read
Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

As a result of massive artillery shelling of Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were wounded, including a 14-year-old teenager, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"Today, the enemy covered Nikopol district with artillery fire. Chervonohryhoryivska community was hit, but Nikopol itself was hit the hardest. Almost three dozen shells hit the city," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

"At this moment, three victims are known. Among them is a 14-year-old girl, she was hospitalized, her condition is now satisfactory. Two more men, 61 and 42 years old, will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak said.

According to him, as a result of the shelling in Nikopol, several fires broke out "outbuildings and an infrastructure facility were burning. Rescuers have already coped with the fire everywhere." Also, 14 five-story residential buildings, seven private houses were damaged, one utility building was destroyed, eight more were broken.

"Five cars were also hooked. There are destructions at three private enterprises and service stations," Lysak said.

Tags: #shell #nikopol

MORE ABOUT

14:40 03.05.2023
Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

10:17 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy visits Nikopol

Zelenskyy visits Nikopol

17:46 01.12.2022
Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

18:30 29.09.2022
Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

11:18 16.07.2022
Two killed pulled out of rubble in Nikopol – emergency service

Two killed pulled out of rubble in Nikopol – emergency service

10:15 27.03.2022
Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

12:31 22.03.2022
Missile attack inflicted on Rivne region, losses being specified – local authorities

Missile attack inflicted on Rivne region, losses being specified – local authorities

09:21 18.03.2022
Russian military shell military facility near Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - head of regional military administration

Russian military shell military facility near Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - head of regional military administration

18:55 17.03.2022
In Kharkiv, as a result of enemy rocket fire, fire broke out in one of largest markets - Emergency Service

In Kharkiv, as a result of enemy rocket fire, fire broke out in one of largest markets - Emergency Service

11:42 17.03.2022
As result of missile attack in Podilsky district of Kyiv, one wounded, several buildings destroyed

As result of missile attack in Podilsky district of Kyiv, one wounded, several buildings destroyed

AD

HOT NEWS

There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

LATEST

Korniyenko: We count on Sweden's support for start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU during its presidency of EU Council

Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

Poroshenko on Zelenskyy's European tour: We do maximum we can to provide successful offensive of AFU

There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

Ukrainian Council of Churches supports establishment of Intl Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine

URCS launches first aid animal courses in Kyiv

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Increasingly regular series of Russian drone, missile strikes likely aimed at degrading Ukrainian abilities to conduct counteroffensive – ISW

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

AD
AD
AD
AD