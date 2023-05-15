Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

As a result of massive artillery shelling of Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were wounded, including a 14-year-old teenager, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"Today, the enemy covered Nikopol district with artillery fire. Chervonohryhoryivska community was hit, but Nikopol itself was hit the hardest. Almost three dozen shells hit the city," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

"At this moment, three victims are known. Among them is a 14-year-old girl, she was hospitalized, her condition is now satisfactory. Two more men, 61 and 42 years old, will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak said.

According to him, as a result of the shelling in Nikopol, several fires broke out "outbuildings and an infrastructure facility were burning. Rescuers have already coped with the fire everywhere." Also, 14 five-story residential buildings, seven private houses were damaged, one utility building was destroyed, eight more were broken.

"Five cars were also hooked. There are destructions at three private enterprises and service stations," Lysak said.