Prime Minister Sunak: Welcome back, President Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun his visit to the UK. This was announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Welcome back, President Zelenskyy," Sunak wrote on Twitter, also publishing a photo of the meeting with Zelenskyy.

As reported, Zelenskyy and Sunak will hold face-to-face talks, as well as talks with delegations. The topics of the talks will be strengthening the defense of Ukraine and supporting the Ukrainian movement in NATO.