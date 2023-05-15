American Abrams tanks already in Europe, training of Ukrainian military to start soon – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Training of Ukrainian servicemen with American Abrams tanks will soon begin in Europe, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"Support for Ukraine's military efforts continues, and Abrams tanks are in Europe to start training for Ukrainian forces soon. As we saw with the Patriot, U.S.-trained Ukrainian personnel continue to demonstrate their effectiveness using U.S. equipment," Brink wrote on Twitter on Saturday.