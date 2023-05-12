Facts

10:46 12.05.2023

Abrams tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in early autumn – Austin

2 min read
Abrams tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in early autumn – Austin

Ukraine will receive Abrams tanks in early autumn, at the same time when the training programs of the Ukrainian military to work on them are due to be completed, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

"We are doing everything possible to accelerate the delivery of these tanks, and early fall is a projection. We have moved several tanks to the training field for the Ukrainians to start training. By the time the exercise is over, the tanks will be available for use," the U.S. Secretary of Defense said at a Senate hearing on Thursday, the Voice of America reports.

Answering the question of whether it is possible to accelerate the delivery of the 31st Abrams tank to Ukraine, Austin added that the timing is explained by the fact that the U.S. military are not only sending these tanks to Ukraine and preparing the Ukrainian military to work on them, but they are also creating an infrastructure that will support the operation of these tanks, which are new equipment for Ukrainians.

"This equipment is significantly different, in particular, due to the turbine engine and other rather complex systems. However, we are trying to transfer this equipment to Ukrainians as soon as possible. They will definitely have everything available by early autumn," Austin said.

Tags: #austin #abrams

MORE ABOUT

13:22 21.04.2023
Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

21:27 12.04.2023
Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

09:53 16.03.2023
Pentagon Chief: Only Ukrainian leadership to make decisions regarding Bakhmut

Pentagon Chief: Only Ukrainian leadership to make decisions regarding Bakhmut

13:07 14.02.2023
At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

09:57 13.02.2023
US, Ukrainian Defense Ministers discuss supply of artillery, air defense systems to Kyiv

US, Ukrainian Defense Ministers discuss supply of artillery, air defense systems to Kyiv

19:02 25.01.2023
USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

13:11 22.12.2022
Pentagon chief, Reznikov discuss US security assistance, including transfer of Patriot battery

Pentagon chief, Reznikov discuss US security assistance, including transfer of Patriot battery

16:06 12.10.2022
Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity – Austin

Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity – Austin

17:57 03.10.2022
USA welcomes Ukraine's success in Lyman – media

USA welcomes Ukraine's success in Lyman – media

12:45 21.07.2022
Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

AD

HOT NEWS

President’s Office refutes info on addressing Eurovision Song Contest organisers for Zelenskyy's online speech

National Crime Prevention Plan to be developed in Ukraine - Presidential decree

Organizers of Eurovision 2023 refuse Zelenskyy to address audience at contest final – media

Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

Zelenskyy thanks military units that achieve success since week start

LATEST

AFU break through some Russian lines in localized counterattacks near Bakhmut – ISW

President’s Office refutes info on addressing Eurovision Song Contest organisers for Zelenskyy's online speech

National Crime Prevention Plan to be developed in Ukraine - Presidential decree

Organizers of Eurovision 2023 refuse Zelenskyy to address audience at contest final – media

Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

Zelenskyy thanks military units that achieve success since week start

Reznikov on transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine: Sunshine of our liberty will break through Shadow of Storm

Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

AD
AD
AD
AD