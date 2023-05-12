Abrams tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in early autumn – Austin

Ukraine will receive Abrams tanks in early autumn, at the same time when the training programs of the Ukrainian military to work on them are due to be completed, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

"We are doing everything possible to accelerate the delivery of these tanks, and early fall is a projection. We have moved several tanks to the training field for the Ukrainians to start training. By the time the exercise is over, the tanks will be available for use," the U.S. Secretary of Defense said at a Senate hearing on Thursday, the Voice of America reports.

Answering the question of whether it is possible to accelerate the delivery of the 31st Abrams tank to Ukraine, Austin added that the timing is explained by the fact that the U.S. military are not only sending these tanks to Ukraine and preparing the Ukrainian military to work on them, but they are also creating an infrastructure that will support the operation of these tanks, which are new equipment for Ukrainians.

"This equipment is significantly different, in particular, due to the turbine engine and other rather complex systems. However, we are trying to transfer this equipment to Ukrainians as soon as possible. They will definitely have everything available by early autumn," Austin said.