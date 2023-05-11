Turkey, UN propose to continue negotiations on ‘grain initiative’ online – Kubrakov

Two-day negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative have ended in Istanbul, Deputy Prime Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

“The two-day negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul concluded, with the UN and Turkey suggesting further online talks. Ukrainian delegation is pushing for the extension of the initiative/emphasizes the need to resume fleet registration and inspections without any delay,” Kubrakov said on Twitter.