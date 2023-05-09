Facts

15:54 09.05.2023

Putin attempting to use Moscow Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia – ISW

1 min read
Putin attempting to use Moscow Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia – ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to use the Moscow Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia, the Institute for the Study of the War (ISW) reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon are reportedly attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, the ISW said.

Western analysts note that no foreign leader attended Moscow Victory Day in 2022, and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan did not hold Victory Day parades in 2022 with some citing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The late announcement of Central Asian leaders’ attendance likely indicates their reticence to show direct and public support of the war despite Kremlin efforts to project power. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan reportedly also flew to Moscow to attend the Victory Day parade.

