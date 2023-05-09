Air defense eliminates about 15 enemy air targets in sky over Kyiv – local authorities

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated about 15 enemy air targets in the sky over Kyiv, which were launched by four Russian Tu-95MS bombers from the Caspian Sea region, the press service of Kyiv city military administration reported.

"According to preliminary information, about a dozen enemy air targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv! No hits allowed. Preliminary, without casualties and serious damage as a result of falling debris. The information is being updated and specified," the statement said.

The department noted that this is the fifth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May.

It is noted that the night attack on Tuesday morning was carried out from four sides of Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region.

"The fired cruise missiles, most likely of the X-101 (X-555) type, did not reach their targets. The capital's air defense again worked perfectly," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city military administration, said.