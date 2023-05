President of European Commission von der Leyen to arrive in Kyiv on May 9

On Tuesday, May 9, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Ukraine on the occasion of Europe Day, the press service of the European Commission said.

"Tomorrow, President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Kyiv where she will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. She will reaffirm the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine on Europe Day," the commission said on Twitter post.