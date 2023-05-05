Millions of people support Ukraine via UNITED24 – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the UNITED24 platform donors.

"We conceived the fundraising platform as uniting the whole world around helping Ukraine. And we succeeded. Through UNITED24, our country is supported by millions of people in more than a hundred countries," he wrote on Friday on his Telegram channel.

"For the funds accumulated through the platform, the relevant ministries purchased 176 ambulances, as well as hundreds of pieces of medical equipment and ammunition for Ukrainian defenders, the first demining vehicle in Ukraine, contracted more than 3,839 UAVs/UAV complexes, rebuilt 11 bridges and launched the first world fleet of marine drones," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked "all donors of the platform, whose contributions save lives, restore lives, protect lives and bring Ukraine's victory closer!"

On Friday, a platform summit will be held in Kyiv.