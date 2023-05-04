Facts

16:37 04.05.2023

There are 42,000 female military in AFU now; 5,000 of them are at frontline

1 min read
There are 42,000 female military in the Armed Forces of Ukraine now, some 107 of them were killed and injured, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"Today, there are 42,000 female military in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 60,000 together with civilian workers. Of these, 5,000 are on the frontline. Unfortunately, 107 women were killed and injured," she said on Facebook.

Maliar said Ukrainian women in the ranks defend the state just like men.

Tags: #military #female

