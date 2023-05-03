Kuleba welcomes offer of Italian colleague to hold start of Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomes the proposal of Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to hold the first stage of the prestigious Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine.

“I applaud Antonio Tajani’s proposal to hold the first stage of next year’s prestigious Giro d’Italia cycling event in Ukraine. A great example of sports truly uniting people and nations. Grazie mille, Antonio and all of our Italian friends, for having faith in Ukraine’s victory,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

The Giro d'Italia is a cycling race, one of the three largest along with the Tour de France and La Vuelta. The race in 2023 will begin on May 6 and end on May 28.