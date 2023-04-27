Facts

09:11 27.04.2023

Number of wounded amid Russia’s missile attack in Mykolaiv increases to 23 people

1 min read
In Mykolaiv, the number of wounded as a result of the missile attack of the Russian Federation increased to 23 people, including one child, said spokesperson of the operational command Pivden (South) Vladyslav Nazarov.

"Currently, we know about one dead and 23 wounded civilians of the city, including one child," Nazarov wrote on the Telegram channel.

He specified that the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea. "Four missiles were directed using terrain features and trajectory changes to complicate detection," he explained.

According to him, one private house was destroyed, another was damaged, a residential high-rise building and a historical building received significant damage.

"Considering that this is a high-precision weapon operating according to the guidance coordinates, it is an obvious fact of terror of the civilian population," the spokesperson of Pivden task force stressed.

The fire was promptly eliminated, the disassembly of structures continues.

As reported, on Thursday night, two enemy missiles hit a multi-storey and a private house, some houses in the city without electricity, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

Tags: #mykolaiv #missile

