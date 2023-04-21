Facts

17:11 21.04.2023

SBU Chief: One UOC (MP) priest exchanged for 28 Ukrainian servicemen

1 min read
Ukrainian courts have announced seven verdicts in the cases against the priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate, UOC (MP)), who supported the enemy, and one of the priests was exchanged for 28 Ukrainian servicemen, Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk has said.

The counterintelligence measures started at the UOC (MP) last year, he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

"As a result, criminal proceedings were launched against 61 priests. In general, courts have issued seven verdicts against certain priests who took the enemy side," Maliuk said.

He also said that two UOC (MP) priests were exchanged.

"I would like to emphasize that the enemy highly values its agents in robes – true, one such person was swapped for 28 Ukrainian servicemen," Maliuk said.

According to the SBU chief, 19 UOC (MP) priests were stripped of Ukrainian citizenship.

"As I have said before, a robe and a censer is not an aggravating circumstance, but it does not exempt from criminal liability. And does not give any indulgences. We work exclusively within the framework of the law, despite the church rank," he said.

 

