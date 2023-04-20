Facts

21:00 20.04.2023

NATO Secretary General visits Bucha

NATO Secretary General visits Bucha

 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he was deeply impressed by what he saw in Bucha, liberated from the Russian occupation.

“Earlier today, I visited Bucha. I was deeply moved by what I saw there: Evidence of horrific atrocities perpetrated against the Ukrainian people. And the perpetrators must be brought to justice,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

In turn, mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, published a photo and said that in gratitude he presented the NATO Secretary General with a commemorative coin with Bucha symbols made of Russian bullets.

“It symbolizes the invincibility of Ukrainians before the aggressor and the willingness to defend our land,” Fedoruk wrote on the Telegram channel.

