Facts

16:55 15.04.2023

Deputy PM for Restoration: Over 100 schools to be restored in partnership with UNDP, UNOPS

2 min read
Deputy PM for Restoration: Over 100 schools to be restored in partnership with UNDP, UNOPS

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Office of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have agreed on joint activities to implement two school restoration projects – ECHO4SCHOOLS-UA and Rehabilitation of Schools across Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine has reported.

As part of these projects, implemented with the support of First Lady Olena Zelenska, it is planned to renovate and modernize more than 100 schools in 14 regions of Ukraine.

"I am grateful to our partners from UNDP and UNOPS for their cooperation and willingness to work quickly to ensure that the start of the new school term is not disrupted for many Ukrainians. We look forward to deepening our cooperation. Restoring and equipping the educational infrastructure is one of the necessary conditions for Ukrainians to return home," Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

"I would like to express my special gratitude to the European Commission, which has allocated EUR 100 million to rebuild and modernise schools, including through these projects," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that both projects put special emphasis on improving the safety of infrastructure, in particular, by repairing and equipping bomb shelters.

The project "ECHO4SCHOOLS-UA: Renovation/Modernization of Schools in War-affected Regions" with a budget of about EUR 14 million is being implemented by UNDP and aims to repair initially 50 schools in 10 regions of Ukraine. Preparations are underway for tenders for repair work in the first batch of schools. In the future, it is planned to increase the number of renovated schools to more than a hundred.

The second project: "Rehabilitation of Schools across Ukraine" – is being implemented by UNOPS, its budget is EUR 20 million. Within its framework, the emergency repairs of schools in four regions: Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Some 54 educational institutions in need of restoration have already been selected and approved. For eight objects, documentation is already being prepared for tender procedures. Thanks to the implementation of the project, more than 20,000 students will be able to start the new school term in decent conditions.

Tags: #undp #schools #unops

MORE ABOUT

19:14 05.04.2023
UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

15:05 27.03.2023
About 180,000 sq km may be contaminated in Ukraine; it's area 4.5 size of Switzerland – Director of UNDP Crisis Bureau

About 180,000 sq km may be contaminated in Ukraine; it's area 4.5 size of Switzerland – Director of UNDP Crisis Bureau

16:51 27.02.2023
Germany allocates EUR 5 mln for restoration of 12 schools in Ukraine

Germany allocates EUR 5 mln for restoration of 12 schools in Ukraine

14:29 23.12.2022
EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

17:52 28.09.2022
UNDP implementing new program in Ukraine to restore country's energy sector - Energy Ministry

UNDP implementing new program in Ukraine to restore country's energy sector - Energy Ministry

10:16 15.09.2022
Zelensky: Visit of Ukraine's first lady to Brussels results in EUR 100 mln for restoration of schools

Zelensky: Visit of Ukraine's first lady to Brussels results in EUR 100 mln for restoration of schools

11:44 01.09.2022
Some 3,500 out of 12,900 schools to reopen, 4,500 will work in mixed mode, others online

Some 3,500 out of 12,900 schools to reopen, 4,500 will work in mixed mode, others online

17:40 25.07.2022
UNDP with Canada's support deliver eight ambulances to four regional centers of Ukraine

UNDP with Canada's support deliver eight ambulances to four regional centers of Ukraine

18:44 30.05.2022
Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

15:03 04.05.2022
There are about 1,000 schools under occupation today – Shkarlet

There are about 1,000 schools under occupation today – Shkarlet

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about video report of FRANCE 24 from military camp of Russians: disgrace to journalism

Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

LATEST

Office of Ukraine's President discusses preparations for international summit of communities and regions

Pentagon to provide over $215 mln to modernize production facilities of Javelins and Stingers in USA for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Canada donates three Leopard gunnery simulators to Ukraine

Costa Rica joins Core Group for creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about video report of FRANCE 24 from military camp of Russians: disgrace to journalism

AD
AD
AD
AD