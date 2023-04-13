Facts

20:15 13.04.2023

Crimea must and to be liberated to ensure safety, freedom of navigation in Black and Azov seas – Reznikov

Crimea must and to be liberated to ensure safety, freedom of navigation in Black and Azov seas – Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stresses the need for the de-occupation of Crimea peninsula to ensure complete security and freedom of navigation in the Black and Azov Seas

"To ensure 100 percent security and freedom of navigation in the Black and Azov Seas, Crimea must be liberated. And it will be liberated. Crimea will return to the Ukrainian family, as it was in 1991. Crimea is Ukraine," Reznikov said on Chernomorsk conference on the security of the International Crimea Platform in Bucharest on Thursday.

The minister said Ukraine would do everything necessary to liberate Crimea.

He also noted the importance of freedom of navigation in the Black and Azov Seas, which leads to "food security" for the world and economic – for Ukraine.

Reznikov also reported on meetings with representatives of the military-industrial complex of Romania, which "makes some interesting things that Ukraine needs."

