Canada has expanded sanctions against Russia by designating another 14 individuals and 34 legal entities, according to the website of the Canadian government.

In particular, head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and his wife Gulsina Minnikhanova and Russian Deputy Defense Minister, State Secretary Nikolai Pankov are subject to sanctions.

Sanctions also hit the Volga-Dnepr group of companies and Concord Management and Consulting.