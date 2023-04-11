plans to supply Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts, Leopard 1 tanks by early summer

Denmark plans to supply Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts and Leopard 1 tanks by early summer, Danish Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said.

"We hope we will deliver Caesar artillery systems to Ukraine next month. They are currently on training grounds in Denmark," Poulsen said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Odesa on Monday, according to Ukraine Media Center.

"Now about the Leopard 1 tanks. Two months ago, Denmark signed an agreement with Germany. We hope we will start delivering the tanks by the summer. Looking ahead six months, it will be possible to deliver about 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine," Poulsen said.

In addition, as added Danish Minister of Defense, "we will be able to discuss the delivering of Leopard 2. By the way, there are not so many tanks in Denmark. We will consider other possible ways of transmission."

According to Poulsen, crews that have already been trained abroad will arrive in Ukraine along with combat vehicles. He also said it is important that Ukrainian specialists have the opportunity to maintain and repair these weapons before they arrive in Ukraine.

"Our gunners are already preparing to work on Caesar. In addition, soon you will hear the growl of tanks with a Danish accent in Ukraine," Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov said.

He also invited foreign specialists who are willing and able to service this equipment, have the appropriate permits and access to documents, to come to work in Ukraine.

"This also applies to pilots. If there are pilots who can operate the F-16 and are ready to take part (in the war), the foreign legion is ready to open the door," Reznikov said.

In early April, the Danish Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with Norway on the joint transfer of 8,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. These munitions will be able to use the Danish Caesar artillery mounts.