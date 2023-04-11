Facts

11:23 11.04.2023

plans to supply Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts, Leopard 1 tanks by early summer

2 min read
plans to supply Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts, Leopard 1 tanks by early summer

Denmark plans to supply Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts and Leopard 1 tanks by early summer, Danish Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said.

"We hope we will deliver Caesar artillery systems to Ukraine next month. They are currently on training grounds in Denmark," Poulsen said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Odesa on Monday, according to Ukraine Media Center.

"Now about the Leopard 1 tanks. Two months ago, Denmark signed an agreement with Germany. We hope we will start delivering the tanks by the summer. Looking ahead six months, it will be possible to deliver about 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine," Poulsen said.

In addition, as added Danish Minister of Defense, "we will be able to discuss the delivering of Leopard 2. By the way, there are not so many tanks in Denmark. We will consider other possible ways of transmission."

According to Poulsen, crews that have already been trained abroad will arrive in Ukraine along with combat vehicles. He also said it is important that Ukrainian specialists have the opportunity to maintain and repair these weapons before they arrive in Ukraine.

"Our gunners are already preparing to work on Caesar. In addition, soon you will hear the growl of tanks with a Danish accent in Ukraine," Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov said.

He also invited foreign specialists who are willing and able to service this equipment, have the appropriate permits and access to documents, to come to work in Ukraine.

"This also applies to pilots. If there are pilots who can operate the F-16 and are ready to take part (in the war), the foreign legion is ready to open the door," Reznikov said.

In early April, the Danish Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with Norway on the joint transfer of 8,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. These munitions will be able to use the Danish Caesar artillery mounts.

Tags: #denmark

MORE ABOUT

14:07 03.04.2023
Denmark, Norway sign agreement on transfer of 8,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

Denmark, Norway sign agreement on transfer of 8,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

18:27 22.03.2023
Shmyhal hopes for Denmark's participation in ‘air coalition’ on transfer of aircraft to Ukraine

Shmyhal hopes for Denmark's participation in ‘air coalition’ on transfer of aircraft to Ukraine

20:02 30.01.2023
Denmark ready to join international coalition to provide Ukraine with tanks – Zelensky

Denmark ready to join international coalition to provide Ukraine with tanks – Zelensky

19:05 19.01.2023
Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

15:36 10.01.2023
Chernihiv region receives another three powerful generators from Denmark

Chernihiv region receives another three powerful generators from Denmark

10:06 23.12.2022
Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

09:19 16.06.2022
UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

14:41 10.06.2022
Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

18:08 02.05.2022
Denmark to provide Ukraine with practical assistance in reconstruction – FM

Denmark to provide Ukraine with practical assistance in reconstruction – FM

19:57 25.04.2022
Denmark becomes first donor of Ukraine Energy Support Fund created by Energy Community

Denmark becomes first donor of Ukraine Energy Support Fund created by Energy Community

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

Reznikov: Time crucial for us when preparing for counteroffensive

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

LATEST

Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

Bulgaria negotiating transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, subject to receipt of new aircraft instead

Zelenskyy meets with new United24 ambassador Richard Branson

Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

Russian missile terror against Ukraine's energy sector finally fails

Invaders’ offensive potential on entire front line continues to decline – ISW

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down one enemy helicopter, six drones, destroy one ammunition depot over past day

Enemy's offensive simultaneously going on in four directions, fiercest battles in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka – Maliar

Russians increasing number of checkpoints, patrols, inspections in temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD