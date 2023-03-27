Fiercest battles underway for Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka

The Russian occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fiercest fighting continues for the towns of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka in Donetsk region.

"Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, during the day, the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 41 enemy attacks in these areas," the report says.

In Bakhmut direction on Monday, the enemy continued to storm Bakhmut, which is held by Ukrainian defenders, as well as in Ivanovske district of Donetsk region.

In Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the occupiers unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions in the direction of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Maryinka of Donetsk region. Aerosol "tear" grenades of non-lethal action were used in the areas of Novokalynove, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske and Maryinka.

According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in Kupyansk and Lymany directions in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka and Bilohorivka.

"In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct defensive actions … In Volynske, Poliske, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions, the operational situation has not significantly changed, there are no signs of formations of offensive groups," the report says.