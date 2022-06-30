Facts

18:59 30.06.2022

AFU plans to establish direct physical control over Snake island, now Ukraine controls it with weapons – AFU General Staff

The plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are to establish direct physical control over the Snake island, now Ukraine controls it with weapons, said Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"The plans of the leadership and the Armed Forces are to establish direct physical control over this island. At the moment, we are controlling it with the help of our weapons: long-range artillery, missile troops and aviation," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

He clarified that the enemy left the Snake island, after the AFU was forcing him to do it for several days.

"At this time, unfortunately, there is no foot of our serviceman on Snake Island, but it will be. Believe me," Hromov said.

According to him, at this time the weather conditions in the area of the island are somewhat difficult.

"We cannot assess our defeats qualitatively, have an effective high-quality picture. But with the help of other means of intelligence, our scouts confirm to us the strikes on the Snake island, the destruction of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers who were there. That is, the blows were effective. This forced the Russians to leave Snake Island," Hromov said.

