19:41 25.03.2022

Russia continues regrouping troops to resume attacks – AFU General Staff

During the day, Russia continued to regroup troops in order to build up strike groups to resume offensive operations, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

In particular, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability, replenish ammunition and fuel and lubricants in order to ensure readiness for offensive operations.

According to latest update, as of 18.00 in certain directions, the enemy is trying to conduct assault operations, does not abandon attempts to inflict fire damage on individual units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, Kyiv defense forces continue to repel the enemy's offensive, inflict fire damage on him and hold certain lines.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders continue to terrorize the local population, carry out the forced removal of people to the Russian territory. In order to intimidate the local population, Russian occupiers carry out chaotic shelling of settlements, seize vehicles and personal belongings.

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, in the local hospital, the occupiers placed a military hospital, fully occupied by the wounded servicemen of Russia. Part of the hospital is reserved for the storage of corpses, due to the fact that local morgues are overloaded.

