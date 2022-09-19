Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka Druha, Kurdiumivka and Zaitseve, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to the General Staff on Facebook, during the day, aviation of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, one position of an anti-aircraft missile system and one ammunition depot.

"Rocket troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on five strongholds and areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as three ammunition warehouses of the occupiers. The total losses of the enemy are being clarified," the General Staff reports.

In addition, our air defense units destroyed the Su-25 aircraft, a guided air missile and three enemy UAVs in various directions.

The facts of damage to enemy personnel and facilities for September 18 in Zaporizhia region have been confirmed. Ten artillery systems, five units of military equipment and enemy personnel were destroyed in the specified direction.

"According to available information, more than one hundred servicemen were injured," the report notes.