Ukrainian air defense destroys 56 targets on Monday morning – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers on Monday morning, October 10, used 84 cruise missiles and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of Ukraine, including 13 Iranian Shahed-136, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Fifty-six targets have been destroyed. Among them are 43 cruise missiles and 13 UAVs (10 of them are of the kamikaze type)," the Facebook post says.

The General Staff urged the residents of the country to remain calm and not to neglect the air raid sirens.