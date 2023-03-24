Facts

19:01 24.03.2023

Unified register of weapons to start working in three months – Interior Minister

1 min read
Unified register of weapons to start working in three months – Interior Minister

 

The unified state register of weapons is planned to be put into operation in three months, on June 23, 2023, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"The first steps that we are now taking are the development of a unified state register of weapons so that it is possible to exchange data electronically with business entities and other law enforcement agencies," the ministry said on its website with reference to the words of the minister on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said the Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to launch a unified register of weapons in exactly three months on June 23, 2023.

Klymenko said there is a security factor in this issue, which will be discussed with the public, experts and MPs.

The minister also said all weapons that were legally issued to citizens at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, including by units of the National Police, are registered in a single database.

"And now we do not see any problems with the control of its use," Klymenko said.

Tags: #ministry #klymenko #register #weapon

MORE ABOUT

21:01 24.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA supports Rome Statute ratification, says no obstacles to interaction with ICC

Ukrainian MFA supports Rome Statute ratification, says no obstacles to interaction with ICC

20:27 17.03.2023
Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

21:02 01.03.2023
Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

20:51 23.02.2023
Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

19:30 20.02.2023
Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

20:44 17.02.2023
Register of losses suffered by Ukraine as result of war to be placed in The Hague – Zelenskyy

Register of losses suffered by Ukraine as result of war to be placed in The Hague – Zelenskyy

19:45 17.02.2023
The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

11:15 15.02.2023
Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

21:12 14.02.2023
Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

20:36 14.02.2023
Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy marks fighters striking back for terror

Renat Kuzmin detained in absentia without bail alternative – SBI

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas in day – AFU General Staff

Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

Ukraine meets 72% of commitments of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – report

LATEST

Zelenskyy marks fighters striking back for terror

Leroy Merlin to transfer control of Russia business to local management

Lubinets on report of UN Monitoring Mission for Human Rights in Ukraine: Mission's findings confirm commission of mass war crimes by Russia

Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Renat Kuzmin detained in absentia without bail alternative – SBI

US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

Russian invaders continue to put pressure on residents of occupied territories – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas in day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian, Lithuanian FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius

UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

AD
AD
AD
AD