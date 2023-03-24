Unified register of weapons to start working in three months – Interior Minister

The unified state register of weapons is planned to be put into operation in three months, on June 23, 2023, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"The first steps that we are now taking are the development of a unified state register of weapons so that it is possible to exchange data electronically with business entities and other law enforcement agencies," the ministry said on its website with reference to the words of the minister on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said the Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to launch a unified register of weapons in exactly three months on June 23, 2023.

Klymenko said there is a security factor in this issue, which will be discussed with the public, experts and MPs.

The minister also said all weapons that were legally issued to citizens at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, including by units of the National Police, are registered in a single database.

"And now we do not see any problems with the control of its use," Klymenko said.