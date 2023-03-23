Facts

15:34 23.03.2023

Invaders increase grouping of Kalibr carriers in Black Sea to four – Pivden task force

1 min read
Invaders increase grouping of Kalibr carriers in Black Sea to four – Pivden task force

The Russian invaders almost doubled the grouping of ships that are on alert in the Black Sea on Thursday, including the bringing of another Kalibr cruise missile carrier, according to the Pivden task force Facebook page.

"During the morning air raid, the enemy increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea. Now, among the ship grouping of 15 units, there are two surface and two underwater missile carriers, the total salvo of which can reach 24 Kalibr cruise missiles," the report says.

On Thursday morning, eight enemy ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which three were carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 20 missiles.

"The enemy's priorities are critical and military infrastructure facilities, logistics and transport facilities. The threat of missile strikes remains extremely high. Do not neglect air raid signals, quickly move to the shelter," the Pivden task force said.

As reported, on March 20, the invaders withdrew all Kalibr carriers from duty in the Black Sea, and the next day they were also absent.

 

Tags: #kalibr

MORE ABOUT

10:00 21.03.2023
As result of explosion in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian Kalibr-NK missiles destroyed – Intelligence Agency

As result of explosion in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian Kalibr-NK missiles destroyed – Intelligence Agency

16:03 17.03.2023
Occupation forces have four Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Occupation forces have four Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

17:22 15.03.2023
Occupiers have four Kalibr missiles carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Occupiers have four Kalibr missiles carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

17:58 09.03.2023
Occupiers have two Kalibr carries on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Occupiers have two Kalibr carries on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

15:27 04.03.2023
Four Russian Kalibr carriers again in Black Sea - Pivden task force

Four Russian Kalibr carriers again in Black Sea - Pivden task force

14:55 03.03.2023
Russia withdraws half of Kalibr carriers from duty in Black Sea – task force

Russia withdraws half of Kalibr carriers from duty in Black Sea – task force

09:20 10.02.2023
Air defense shoots down five out of seven shaheds, five out of six ‘calibers’ at night

Air defense shoots down five out of seven shaheds, five out of six ‘calibers’ at night

15:56 21.01.2023
Five Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Five Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

Debris removal completed in Rzhyschiv, nine people killed – Emergency Service

LATEST

About 3,500 residents refuse to leave Bakhmut, incl 32 children – Donetsk regional head

Finland to send three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Before victory, Ukraine must work out model of most attractive tax reform for business - Yermak

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

Lisovyi proposes to allow citizens to voluntarily give up academic degrees

Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

Some 244 hospitals sign contracts for medical assistance in rehabilitation

AD
AD
AD
AD