Invaders increase grouping of Kalibr carriers in Black Sea to four – Pivden task force

The Russian invaders almost doubled the grouping of ships that are on alert in the Black Sea on Thursday, including the bringing of another Kalibr cruise missile carrier, according to the Pivden task force Facebook page.

"During the morning air raid, the enemy increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea. Now, among the ship grouping of 15 units, there are two surface and two underwater missile carriers, the total salvo of which can reach 24 Kalibr cruise missiles," the report says.

On Thursday morning, eight enemy ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which three were carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 20 missiles.

"The enemy's priorities are critical and military infrastructure facilities, logistics and transport facilities. The threat of missile strikes remains extremely high. Do not neglect air raid signals, quickly move to the shelter," the Pivden task force said.

As reported, on March 20, the invaders withdrew all Kalibr carriers from duty in the Black Sea, and the next day they were also absent.