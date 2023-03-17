Facts

20:43 17.03.2023

Zelenskyy: Key focus at HQ is fighting in Donbas

At a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the key attention was paid to the battles in Donbas, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"The key attention is on the battles in Donbas: Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Maryinka, Bilohorivka. The main focus is on our soldiers, how to support our brigades, how to give them more strength, opportunities, more weapons and protection," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "the Commander-in-Chief, intelligence, and direction commanders reported. The head of Khortytsia General Syrsky, the head of Tavria General Tarnavsky. It is these operational groups that operate in Donbas."

