Facts

16:03 17.03.2023

1 min read
Occupation forces have four Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

The Russian occupation forces have 19 warships on duty in the Black Sea as of Friday, March 17, four of them are the carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 24 missiles, including two submarines, the Ukrainian Navy has said on Facebook.

"The threat of a missile attack is still rather high. Mind the air raid alert signals and do not neglect your own safety. After a heavy storm, the mine hazard may increase along the coastline. Be attentive and careful!" it said.

As reported, on March 15, there were 13 enemy warships on duty in the Black Sea, including four Kalibr carriers with a total salvo of 28 missiles. On March 16, the group was increased to five missile carriers with a total salvo of 32 missiles and a total of 21 enemy warships on duty.

Tags: #kalibr

