Facts

12:11 17.03.2023

Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration


Since the beginning of the full–scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region, more than 5,400 objects have been damaged or destroyed, 3,700 of them are residential buildings, said head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Now more than 5,400 objects in Kherson region are damaged or destroyed as a result of enemy strikes. Because of the shelling, people's homes - private and apartment buildings – suffered the most. This is more than 3,700 buildings," Prokudin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, answering the question about the amount needed to restore these facilities, the head of the regional administration said: "In order to carry out current and major repairs and dismantling, where it is needed, it will take more than UAH 27.4 million, technical inspection of damaged objects costs approximately UAH 100,524."

Tags: #kherson_region

